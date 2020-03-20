Menu
MORE UPGRADES: Council is working to change over the water supply along multiple roads in Kingaroy. Photo: Contributed
Council News

Council upgrades to cause shortage to water supply

Laura Blackmore
20th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
AS PART of the region’s routine maintenance programs, South Burnett Regional Council will be isolating the water supply along multiple streets.

Council will be shutting off the supply along West St, James St and Kefford St, Kingaroy to swap over supply to the newly installed water main along West Street, Kingaroy.

Works are scheduled to be carried out today until 3pm, with the weather permitting.

A council spokesperson said unexpected circumstances might alter these times and interruption to water supply notices had been issued to all affected customers.

The spokesperson said the upgrades demonstrated council’s commitment to ensure the long term sustainability and efficiency of the region’s water infrastructure.

Residents are advised to take appropriate action, such as turning off the hot water system and storing enough water for this period.

Toilets may be flushed by quickly discharging a 10 litre bucket of water in the pedestal.

Council apologised for any inconvenience that this work caused and thanked the public in advance for their patience.

South Burnett

