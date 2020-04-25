Menu
Council urging people to use commonsense approach

Tristan Evert
25th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
THE South Burnett Local Disaster Management Group are urging residents to use a commonsense approach regarding essential travel.

Following the Queensland Health directive Restricted Access to Designated Areas Direction, a person may leave their residence to reasonably conduct business, activities or undertakings at any essential business.

This includes visiting businesses that provide goods and services such as food and household items, to ensure the function of everyday life.

This includes, for example, a trip to the local shop for essential groceries or travel to the local waste management facility to dispose of rubbish.

Residents are reminded that conducting business, activities or undertakings does not include leaving the house on an ad hoc basis such as a trip to 'get out of the house', or 'to go shopping for ad hoc items' resulting in unnecessary travel, such as buying an ice-cream at 11pm.

The LDMG continues to encourage residents to shop local in the South Burnett area and to follow advice and directives as issued through Queensland Health.

Queensland Police will continue to use a common sense and reasonable approach to restrictions and would like to take this opportunity to thank residents who continue to do the same.

Council urges all residents to join us with 'flattening the curve' by ensuring hygiene practices are in place and minimising contact where possible.

Council apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates your understanding and co-operation during this time.

For further information regarding restricted travel and essential services please see the Queensland health directive here.

