Council votes to change road name after near death

NEW NAME: The road name change came about because emergency services couldn’t find a man at the location when he needed medical assistance. Photo: Contributed

ALL seven councillors voted in favour of changing a road name at the latest council meeting.

During the South Burnett Regional Council meeting, Roads and Drainage Portfolio holder Gavin Jones said the need to change the road name from Brooklands Pimpimbudgee South Rd, Maidenwell, to Beare Rd, Maidenwell, came about after a life or death matter.

“This came about when a man nearly lost his life because of confusion of road names,” Cr Jones said.

“There was an issue with a farmer who got smashed by a beast in his yard and the emergency services couldn’t find the right address.

“As a result he nearly died.

Councillor Gavin Jones spoke about the issue at the February council meeting. Photo: Laura Blackmore

“There are some elderly people living in the region, so this will just determine the difference between Pimpimbudgee North Rd and any further troubles for the emergency services in the future.”

Mayor Keith Campbell said the council received the request due to GPS and mapping confusion.

He said council undertook initial consultation resulting in a petition from the local property owners.

Council undertook further public consultation from December 13 until January 10 and only received one formal submission opposing the name change.