Council votes to write off costs of break in expenses

MULTIPLE OFFENCES: The Nanango Waste Facility was broken into twice in the past five months. Photo: Luke Mortimer

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council has been forced to write off a monetary expense that occurred after a two separate break-ins at a South Burnett waste facility.

On September 8-9 and January 27-28, the Nanango Waste Facility had cash stolen from the premises.

On both occasions, $200 was stolen from its cash floats.

At the February council meeting, all seven councillors voted unanimously to incur a debt of $400.

Mayor Keith Campbell said according to Section 307A of the Local Government Regulation 2012, it required council to record and notify a material loss of an asset belonging to local government over a threshold of $500.

Cr Campbell said even though the amount was not considered a reportable material loss, it was still necessary to bring this matter to the attention of council in order to authorise the applicable write off.

After the vote had taken place, councillor Roz Frohloff questioned the decision made in the meeting.

“I know that we have to do this and it really erks me because the person involved was caught,” Cr Frohloff said.

“So how come he is not paying the money back?”

Mayor Keith Campbell said it was a matter with the courts.

Chief executive Mark Pitt then stepped in and explained why they had to take this decision.

“We can’t go into the individual. This is a procedural resolution for council,” Mr Pitt said.

“It was put in to show full transperancy to comply with the legislation.

“In regard to court process and compensation, council always seeks full restitution.

“It’s the process we are in and regrettable we are at a stage were we need to write it off to accounts and funds.”