COUNCIL: What’s on agenda for last meeting in 2019/20?

Cr Kirstie Schumacher, Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones, Cr Danita Potter, Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, Cr Scott Henschen, Cr Roz Frohloff, Cr Kathy Duff and Mayor Brett Otto in the Kingaroy Council Chambers. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Cr Kirstie Schumacher, Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones, Cr Danita Potter, Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, Cr Scott Henschen, Cr Roz Frohloff, Cr Kathy Duff and Mayor Brett Otto in the Kingaroy Council Chambers. Photo: Laura Blackmore

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council will host its last monthly general meeting today, before the changeover of the financial year.

One of the first major issues up for discussion will be a request for council to vote on an epetition to reconsider issuing an updated letter of support for the Bunya Mountains Dark Sky Park.

The epetition also asked for council to fund the $20,000 needed for the Lighting Management Plan.

Mayor Brett Otto will deliver his portfolio that includes council’s social and corporate performance, people and culture, communications and media as well as the financial and ICT reports.

Cr Otto will also announce the monthly financial report as at May 31, the procurement policy review for June and the Investment and Debt Policy for the coming financial year.

READ MORE:

Huge spike in vandalism costs Burnett council $15K

Will council be able to deliver toughest budget yet?

Council reveals $6M ‘Battleplan’ for life after virus

Following Cr Otto’s report, the councillors will deliver their individual portfolios.

Among the topics to be discussed will be Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones’ request for funding for the Wide Bay Burnett Warning Infrastructure Upgrade Program. a

Managers of council’s tourist parks, including Lake Boondooma Caravan and Recreation Park and Yallakool Caravan and Recreation Park at Bjelke-Petersen Dam, will be appointed during the meeting, despite still being closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Council will also offer a trustee lease to the Quensland Government to formalise the tenure for the existing telecommunications tower on Mt Wooroolin, and will transfer the tenancy of a shed to a community organisation.

Council advised the general meetings were still closed to the public at this stage.

They can be live streamed on the council’s website here.