COUNCILLOR BATTLE: Who is safe and who will go?

ELECTION DAY: St John's Lutheran School at Kingaroy was a polling booth on election day for 2020 local government election. Photo: Laura Blackmore

ELECTION DAY: St John's Lutheran School at Kingaroy was a polling booth on election day for 2020 local government election. Photo: Laura Blackmore

SUNDAY 9:30AM

IT' STILL early days in the vote count for the election race but there's already some strong leads showing in some divisions.

So far in the South Burnett Regional Council there is only one division that is presenting to be a close race between candidates.

Here's how the local government election is shaping up so far:

In Division 3 incumbent councillor Danita Potter had a substantial lead over first time council candidate Rhonda Trivett.

With only 6.3 percent of the preliminary votes counted, Cr Potter had a 73.86 lead over Ms Trivett who had 26.14 percent of the votes.

Shaking up things in Division 4, Kirstie Schumacher had a high lead over the incumbent candidate Terry Fleischfresser.

With only 11.65 percent of the preliminary votes counted, Mrs Schumacher had a 73.02 percent lead over Cr Fleicshfresser who had 26.98 of the votes.

For Division 5 incumbent Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff had a solid lead over first time council candidate Colleen Bird.

Cr Duff was leading on 87.38 percent against Ms Bird who had received 12.62 of the votes, with 19.99 per cent of the preliminary votes counted.

The vote count between the incumbent councillor for Division 6 Ros Heit and first time council candidate Scott 'Hook' Henschen was the smallest between all of the divisions.

With 45.41 per cent of votes counted, Cr Heit was leading with 56.79 per cent of the votes with Hook sitting on 43.21 percent.

Incumbent Division 1 councillor Roz Frohloff and incumbent Division 2 council Gavin Jones were both unopposed heading into the election.

More information to come as election officials continue to count votes later today.