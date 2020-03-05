Councillor explains why he wants seat on next council

COMMUNITY MAN: Councillor Terry Fleischfresser says he is dedicated to serving his community for the next council term. Photo: Matt Collins

COMMUNITY MAN: Councillor Terry Fleischfresser says he is dedicated to serving his community for the next council term. Photo: Matt Collins

LATER this month South Burnett residents will take to the polls to have their say on who they want to sit on the next council.

Ahead of the upcoming local government election on March 28, we spoke with councillor Terry Fleischfresser about why he is running again for Division 4.

1.Why do you want to be a SB Councillor?

Firstly you need to have a 100 per cent commitment to your community, you need to know your communities wants and needs.

The trick then is being able to define needs and wants, then like the family budget, what can we afford it or do we need to budget for it to maintain a balanced budget.

I want to be at the council board table to ensure councillors are responsible for making significant decisions that have a far-reaching impact on my community.

I want to be there to see a fair and equitable decision making process for my division 4 residents.

2.What relevant experience have you had to guide the Council forward?

I have 12 years as a local government representative on Healthworkforce Qld, recruiting doctors for rural areas.

I have 19 years on health boards including Darling Downs District Health Board with a outcome successful resulting in the new Kingaroy Hospital.

This has and will always be the greatest gift I could have partaken in and delivered to my community.

I also have 14 years with Jobmatch Disability Employment Service and was an Australian Institute Company Directors member.

3. If elected what are your top three priorities?

Firstly, water. We need to look further afield for larger allocation of water to supply the South Burnett into the future to support both agriculture and the business sectors.

We also need to look at investment and development in our region, so important for a sustainable community.

Small businesses are also a top priority.

Statistics show small businesses make up to 60 per cent of our employment within Australia, council needs to be part of the catalyst to help small business grow.

Finally, Kingaroy C.B.D. The Transformation of the CBD encroaches on all the above, bringing our CBD up to the 21st century and encourages property owners to come along with us. We need visitors to stay and spend their dollars.

Councillor Terry Fleischfresser along side friends Michael McDonald and Shannon Seng at the Sexual Violence Protest at Kingaroy in November, 2019. Photo: Laura Blackmore

4. In your opinion in what areas is the South Burnett leading the way?

Investment, development and agriculture. Businesses diversifying and extending their business further afield both state and internationally, whilst remaining true to their community by having their core business premises within the South Burnett and spending their money within the district.

This has been verified by Data Collection.

Their latest figures show the South Burnett has registered a net .4 per cent growth overall over the last 4 years in comparison to other Qld state government areas who have declined by .3 per cent.

5. What challenges do you see impacting the region in the next 4 years?

Water, waste management, major infrastructure upgrades, roads, core business.

6. What business do you have locally and beyond?

Self-employed in Kingaroy for 45 years, property and real estate.

7. What is more important – supporting small business in the region or attracting big business to the South Burnett?

Both go hand in hand. Big business supplies employment, which equates to an increased sustainable community.

Small businesses are important in a community, not only jobs, but other business support other local businesses to purchase supplies, keeping more money locally.

8.What is the first thing Council should do to improve health services across the South Burnett?

Build a closer relationship with Darling Downs Health and state and federal government.

9. What community and volunteer activities have you engaged in prior to the election campaign?

Kingaroy Lions Club – 37 years of community involvement across the Kingaroy region helping many organizations raise funds for projects.

Whether it be sporting, P and C’s, council, the aged, this has been one area which I have been heavily involved for many years.

Councillor Terry Fleischfresser presenting awards with former women's coach Daniel Trace to Best and Fairest winner Hayley Ellison at the South Burnett Saints AFL awards night. Photo: Contributed

10. As a Councilor if elected, how do you involve residents in the decision making in our region?

Firstly, trust and confidence cannot develop unless communities work together for the common good.

As our community is so diverse, the need for social, participatory and collaborative decision-making is vital.

I would like to think that a new format be introduced within council to engage our community to make better collaboratively decisions and engage community involvement.

11. If you received a $1 million grant to use for the region any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

A down payment to budget for a waterpark in Kingaroy.

12. Tell us something about yourself that others may be surprised to know about you.

I enjoy the discovery of the art world and am a keen gardener. I am also passioante about sport including rugby league with the Kingaroy Red Ants. I have also played, and coached netball and touch football teams.