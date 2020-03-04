Menu
RETURNING COUNCILLOR: Councillor Ros Heit is running again for Division 6 in the upcoming election. Photo: Contributed
Council News

Councillor reveals her top priorities ahead of election

Laura Blackmore
4th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
LATER this month South Burnett residents will take to the polls to have their say on who they want to sit on the next council.

Ahead of the upcoming local government election on March 28, we spoke with councillor Ros Heit about why she has put her hand up to run again for Division 6.

1. Why do you want to be a SBRC councillor?

I love making a positive difference in our communities to benefit our businesses and residents.

2. If elected, what are your top three priorities?

Firstly to raise the liveability of this region as a great place to live, raise families and enjoy a quality life.

Secondly to make the area conducive to business growth for our existing businesses and to attract new businesses.

This includes good infrastructure balanced against reasonable rates to enable businesses to thrive.

Thirdly, if we get these two priorities right, then the region will flourish to the benefit of us all.

3. If you received a $1 million grant to use for the region any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

Many funding applications need 50 per cent contribution from council so I would leverage this million dollars to double into a two million boost for our region.

There are so many priorities around the region but our rural ratepayers are struggling from the recent drought so upgrading one of the main road arteries would benefit the entire region.

Councillor Ros Heit (second from right) with fellow Wondai parkrun volunteers Grant Milligan, Margaret Burrows, Naomi Andersen and Betty Jay. Photo: Contributed
South Burnett

