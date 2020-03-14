Menu
DIVISION SECURED: Nathan McNamara with unopposed councillor Roz Frohloff and her son Nick Frohloff. Photo: Laura Blackmore
Council News

Councillor thrilled to continue making her mark

Laura Blackmore
14th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ahead of the upcoming local government election on March 28, we spoke with unopposed councillor for Division 1 Roz Frohloff about how she is feeling about the next four years.

1. Why do you want to be a councillor for the SBRC?

The past four years has been a challenge, yet a fulfilling experience.

I have enjoyed my time serving my community and believe that one term is not enough time to get deep in the nity gritty.

As a community we have made some great progress and I would love to continue to represent the people of Nanango and surrounds.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the constituents of Division 1.

Being re-elected as your local councillor unopposed is such a honour and privilege.

2. What are your top three priorities for the region?

Water security, roads and continuing to work with the community and making our beautiful region a place that everyone would be proud of.

3. If you received $1 million grant to use for region any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

Not sure as $1 million isn’t a lot.

However, I would ask the community in what they would like so the whole community would benefit from.

William and Eddie Morrow meet Santa Claus and his elf councillor Roz Frohloff at the Nanango Family Christmas Carnival on December 20, 2019. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)
