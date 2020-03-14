Councillor thrilled to continue making her mark

DIVISION SECURED: Nathan McNamara with unopposed councillor Roz Frohloff and her son Nick Frohloff. Photo: Laura Blackmore

DIVISION SECURED: Nathan McNamara with unopposed councillor Roz Frohloff and her son Nick Frohloff. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Ahead of the upcoming local government election on March 28, we spoke with unopposed councillor for Division 1 Roz Frohloff about how she is feeling about the next four years.

1. Why do you want to be a councillor for the SBRC?

The past four years has been a challenge, yet a fulfilling experience.

I have enjoyed my time serving my community and believe that one term is not enough time to get deep in the nity gritty.

As a community we have made some great progress and I would love to continue to represent the people of Nanango and surrounds.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the constituents of Division 1.

Being re-elected as your local councillor unopposed is such a honour and privilege.

2. What are your top three priorities for the region?

Water security, roads and continuing to work with the community and making our beautiful region a place that everyone would be proud of.

3. If you received $1 million grant to use for region any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

Not sure as $1 million isn’t a lot.

However, I would ask the community in what they would like so the whole community would benefit from.