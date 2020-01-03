Councillor warns Goomeri bores will fail again

Gympie councillor Hilary Smerdon says the council is pumping Goomeri’s bores constantly and waiting for them to fail again, as they did four months ago – and forcing the council

GOOMERI's water woes and council secrecy were among the issues troubling two Gympie councillors who ended 2019 dissatisfied with how things were - or were not - addressed.

Hilary Smerdon and Bob Fredman sent the new year out on lamenting lost opportunities on some of the region's most controversial topics.

Mr Smerdon said there was still concern about Goomeri's water security four months after the town's bores failed.

Hilary Smerdon.

"Our good people in Goomeri are still waiting for their town water supply to be rectified and maintenance work on the water treatment plant to be done so the water in the reservoir at Kinbombi can flow out their taps rather than evaporate into the air," he said on his Facebook page.

"We continue to pump out of the bores 24/7 and wait for them to fail, which they will.

"I have been asking for the plant upgrade for two to three years now.

"We continue to overspend on projects in Gympie which supposedly improves the liveability but neglect our core business.

"We keep the rate increase down for urban dwellers and hit the rural ratepayer with exorbitant increases."

Mr Smerdon's rural rate concern was shared by Division 8 councillor Bob Fredman.

The rate increase - which hit some rural ratepayers with hikes of 8-20 per cent - was on a list of decisions the Mary Valley councillor wished he had been able to secure majority support for.

Bob Fredman.

"I would have then won the debate to direct the CEO to release to us and the public the secret Rattler Report on the reasons for the $10m overspend, and also to release the secret Staff Survey Report," Mr Fredman said on his Facebook page.

"Then we all would know for sure if we have a problem with our bureaucracy.

"If there was found to be a problem, and we did something about it, I'm sure it would make a lot of staff happier and more productive.

"And of course I would have reduced the latest rate rise for rural people."