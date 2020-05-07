Councillors launch quirky project to lift spirits

BRIGHT CHANGE: South Burnett Regional Council staff all wearing yellow in support of the Ray of Sunshine initiative started by councillor Kathy Duff and councillor Danita Potter. Photo: Laura Blackmore

COUNCILLOR Kathy Duff is well known across the region for her signature colour, pink.

However she has had to dig deep into her wardrobe and put on a different colour in support of a new community based initiative.

Along with councillor Danita Potter, they came up with an idea to bring about some cheer to local residents as the region is still being impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The Ray of Sunshine South Burnett campaign has started to gain momentum, with council staff showing their solidarity on Thursday by all donning the colour yellow.

Cr Duff said they wanted to do something out of the ordinary to put a smile on people’s faces.

South Burnett Regional Council staff following social distancing measures in their yellow attire. Photo: Laura Blackmore

“Yellow is symbolic as it represents sunshine, hope and happiness,” Cr Duff said.

“It’s also Danita’s favourite colour.

“We have been encouraging not only people, but businesses to display the colour yellow.

“It’s aimed at uniting the region and also helping to promote mental health.

“We are thinking outside of the box because of the unusual situation we are in,” she said.

“We are trying to turn a lemon into lemonade.”

Cr Potter said she got a kick out of seeing all of the people who have already thrown their support behind the campaign.

“A lot of businesses have come on board.

“For example, Mark Smith from Mark Smith Menswear at Murgon is always posting yellow things.

Administration officer Fiona Kemp, customer contact officer Brad Atkinson and LDMG officer Linda O'May were awarded best dressed for their efforts to make the town yellow for the Ray of Sunshine South Burnett campaign. Photo: Laura Blackmore

“The team at Kingaroy Office Central have been wearing yellow bandannas every day.

“So it’s slowly gaining more traction because of word of mouth,” she said.

“We believe it is having a positive effect.

“You can’t not smile when you see the colour yellow.”

Even in rural parts of the community, Cr Duff said she had seen mailboxes covered in yellow.

She said they looked forward to seeing more yellow spread across the region.

For more information, visit the Ray of Sunshine South Burnett’s Facebook page.