Led by the Central Queensland Regional Arts Network, three Wide Bay Councils have contributed to a new regional arts program that will deliver new events across the Burnett.
Art & Theatre

Councils join forces to deliver new regional arts program

Tristan Evert
14th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
A NEW regional arts program is set to deliver a series of activities, events, workshops, forums as well as networking and festival events across the Burnett region.

The seven-month long project will be the first of its kind in the region and will be led by the Central Queensland Regional Arts Network.

Partnering with Central Queensland University, this innovative approach will see South Burnett, Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Regional Council’s work strategically together to help strengthen the arts industry in the Wide Bay and Burnett.

South Burnett Regional Councillor Danita Potter said she believes by working together we can achieve better opportunities for our artists and our communities.

“Between the three councils we have contributed almost $80,000 to this collaborative project,” Cr Potter said.

“It’s in times of adversity that we have to think differently, act courageously and work strategically.”

The project will run from December 2020 through to June 2021 and was made possible through the Regional Arts Development Fund, which is a partnership between the Queensland Government and South Burnett Regional Council, Fraser Coast Regional Council and Bundaberg Regional Council.

Central Queensland Regional Arts Services Network project officer Trudie Leigo said this collaborative project could not have come at a better time.

“Artists, like so many small businesses have been greatly impacted by COVID-19,” Ms Leigo said.

“This project focuses on building the skills of artists and art-workers, as well as increasing opportunities for communities across the Wide Bay and Burnett.

“As we recover from the pandemic, we will be bringing people back together again, to learn, to get hands on and to support each other.”

Ms Leigo will also be offering by appointment advice sessions to artists and arts workers to help get their projects and ideas off the ground.

South Burnett

