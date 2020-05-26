Menu
KILCOY RACES: Shannon Apthorpe riding Shiner at a previous Kilcoy race day. (Picture: Contributed)
Horses

Country club to host non-patron race meets in June

Tristan Evert
26th May 2020 5:00 AM
RACING Queensland has allocated two TAB race days to the Kilcoy Race Club in June, and both meets will be shown live on SKY TV.

Kilcoy Race Club president Col Searle said the Kilcoy course was in superb condition for racing and he looked forward to once again supporting the Queensland Racing fraternity.

“Both meetings will be non-patron race days with only jockeys, trainers, strappers and officials allowed to attend as per COVID-19 virus protocol,” Searl said.

“At this stage there are seven events per day, but with the influx of trainers wishing to nominate to race at Kilcoy, we could be looking at an 11-race program.

“The historic Kilcoy Cup race day which has been conducted in the month of June for over 40 years will not be conducted this year due to COVID-19.

“It is hoped that we may run the Kilcoy Cup as soon as restrictions are eased and the patron attendance is fully allowed.

“The committee of the Kilcoy Race Club is grateful to the understanding and support given by the Beavis and Bartels families.”

kilcoy race club south burnett news south burnett sport
South Burnett

