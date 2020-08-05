Menu
Couple busted in South Burnett for false border declaration

Tristan Evert
5th Aug 2020 10:15 AM
POLICE have confirmed two people in the South Burnett have been caught allegedly lying on their border declaration forms to enter Queensland.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski made the announcement at a press conference this morning.

Mr Gollschewski said the pair in their 60s were found to have made a false declaration on their border declaration passes, and were found in Nanango.

"Can I highlight to the community these are very serious offences," Mr Gollschewski said.

They have been issued with notices to appear.

South Burnett

