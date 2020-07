SPINAL PRECAUTIONS: Two people were transported to Kingaroy Hospital after their car travelled down an embankment. Picture: File

TWO people were transported to Kingaroy hospital after their car crashed down an embankment in the early hours of the morning.

Paramedics were called to the Bunya Hwy in Murgon around 2.30am after their car left the roadway and travelled down an embankment.

A woman in her 20s and a man were both transported to hospital in stable conditions with spinal precautions.