Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has a fractured jaw, eye socket and ribs and his wife has facial injuries after a neighbourhood dispute over loud music allegedly turned violent.
A man has a fractured jaw, eye socket and ribs and his wife has facial injuries after a neighbourhood dispute over loud music allegedly turned violent.
Crime

Couple suffer extreme injuries after assault

by Grace Mason
25th Aug 2020 4:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 60s has been left with a fractured jaw, eye socket and ribs and his wife with facial injuries after a neighbourhood dispute over loud music allegedly turned violent.

The couple allegedly went to a nearby house in their White Rock street about 2am on Saturday to request the music be turned down.

Police will allege a teenage boy walked out of the house and proceeded to bash them both.

Along with the fractures, the man also suffered lacerations to his face and arm, while the woman has facial swelling and bruising.

They were both treated on the scene by paramedics before being taken to Cairns Hospital for further treatment.

Detectives went to the residence on Monday afternoon where a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody.

He was charged with two counts of serious assault and is scheduled to appear in the Children's Court.

Originally published as Couple in 60s allegedly bashed by teen in neighbourhood dispute

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged drink driver busted a week later by same policeman

        Premium Content Alleged drink driver busted a week later by same policeman

        Crime ‘Did you not see me?’: A case of mistaken identity has caused a man to be charged for suspended driving by the same policeman who caught him allegedly drink driving a...

        • 25th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
        ‘Her child wasn’t moving’: Crash that still haunts paramedic

        Premium Content ‘Her child wasn’t moving’: Crash that still haunts paramedic

        Community AMBULANCE officers arrived to the scene of a horrific accident that will stay with...

        Woman charged after price tag swapped on extravagant statue

        Premium Content Woman charged after price tag swapped on extravagant statue

        Crime THE attempted $730 self-appointed Bunnings discount came at a high price.

        Shocking discovery police made inside a lost wallet

        Premium Content Shocking discovery police made inside a lost wallet

        News A SMALL item inside a lost wallet handed to police ended up sending its owner to...