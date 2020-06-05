Couple stunned by restaurant bill amount

The couple were stunned to discover their meal at the restaurant was free.

The couple were stunned to discover their meal at the restaurant was free.

When Tailor Stewart and Tellis Baker received their bill at a United States restaurant this week they were told there was "no rush" for them to finalise their account.

But as they got their wallets out to pay the couple were floored to discover their meal was free, with the waitress that served them at the Florida Hooters restaurant paying for it.

Ms Stewart told local TV station Fox 35 she "ugly cried" when she saw their waitress Hannah had crossed out their bill, which was around $US30 ($A43).

On the back of the receipt Hannah wrote: " Black lives matter. I will personally be taking care of your food today. It's time we stand together. You are all beautiful and amazing human beings who deserve the world and more. Equality is key. Love Hannah."

The couple said they were both stunned by the waitress' gesture.

"I read it, and literally, I ugly cried. I was not expecting it," Ms Stewart said.

"Honestly, it was kind of a shocker especially with everything that's going on now. I kind of was just unprepared for it," Mr Baker said.

Tellis Baker.

Ms Stewart said she and Hannah hugged and that the small gesture had helped remind her that there were kind people out there.

"Despite everything that's going on, there are still good people out there," Ms Stewart said.

"It doesn't matter what colour you are, we are all the same deep, down inside and we all deserve to be treated equally."

The US has faced more than a week of unrest after footage of black Minneapolis man George Floyd being restrained by police in the moments before his death went viral.

George Floyd was killed in police custody. Picture: Offices of Ben Crump Law

All four offices involved in his death now face criminal charges and Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Mr Floyd's neck for several minutes despite his protests, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Mr Floyd's death has prompted an outpouring of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, with protests held across the US.

However, while most have been peaceful some protests, with looters taking advantage of the unrest and heavy-handed reactions from police.

