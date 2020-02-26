Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIVE-SAVING DEVICE: Senior Economic Development Officer at SBRC Craig Tunley with Kay Clarke and her husband Ralph who is the secretary of the Taabinga Rotary Club at the Kingaroy Information Centre. Photo: Laura Blackmore
LIVE-SAVING DEVICE: Senior Economic Development Officer at SBRC Craig Tunley with Kay Clarke and her husband Ralph who is the secretary of the Taabinga Rotary Club at the Kingaroy Information Centre. Photo: Laura Blackmore
Health

Couple takes steps to make visitor centre a safer place

Laura Blackmore
26th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH many visitors frequenting the Kingaroy Information, Arts and Heritage Precinct each day, a couple of concerned community members have taken steps to ensure it is a safer space.

Taabinga Rotary Club treasurer Ralph Clark and his wife Kay identified in August 2019 that there was a strong need for a portable defibrillator at the centre as the tourists who regularly use it were the most statistically vulnerable age group for heart problems.

Mr Clark said while heart problems could affect anyone of any age, vulnerabilities increased with age and timing in saving a life was critical.

“It is quite simple really,” said Mr Clark.

“The sooner assistance can be given to the person having a heart attack, the better the chances are of survival.”

The new defibrillator installed by the Taabinga Rotary Club located inside the Kingaroy Visitor Information centre. Photo: Laura Blackmore
The new defibrillator installed by the Taabinga Rotary Club located inside the Kingaroy Visitor Information centre. Photo: Laura Blackmore

As a member of his Rotary Club, Mr Clark was aware the Kingaroy Rotary Club had a project focused on portable defibrillators.

South Burnett Regional Council approved the approach to fund the ongoing costs of the defibrillator, enabling Mr and Mrs Clark to start actively sourcing funds to purchase a unit to be placed in the Kingaroy Visitor Information centre.

Despite having some setbacks through the process, the couple were able to source funds to purchase the portable defibrillator.

Funding assistance to purchase the portable defibrillator came from the Taabinga Rotary Club, Councillor Flesichfresser’s discretionary funding, Kingaroy Rotary Club and Mr and Mrs Clark’s personal finances.

If other businesses are seeking to purchase a portable defibrillator for their premises, they are encouraged to get a quote from the Kingaroy Rotary Club.

kingaroy information centre kingaroy rotary club portable defibrillator south burnett south burnett regional council taabinga rotary club
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism group launches campaign to change perceptions

        premium_icon Tourism group launches campaign to change perceptions

        News How members will create a unified South Burnett identity to boost visitors.

        Artist to capture faces of region in weekly street art

        premium_icon Artist to capture faces of region in weekly street art

        Art & Theatre He will be the first person to paint caricature pieces out the front of the...

        • 26th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        BLOOPERS GALLERY: South Burnett Prep class pictures

        premium_icon BLOOPERS GALLERY: South Burnett Prep class pictures

        Education 30+ PICS: South Burnett Preps share their crazy and silly faces.

        Deb advocates for DV victims: ‘we owe it to Hannah’

        premium_icon Deb advocates for DV victims: ‘we owe it to Hannah’

        Politics “I helped families escape violence as a lawyer (in Kingaroy) and I’m determined to...