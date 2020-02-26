Couple takes steps to make visitor centre a safer place

LIVE-SAVING DEVICE: Senior Economic Development Officer at SBRC Craig Tunley with Kay Clarke and her husband Ralph who is the secretary of the Taabinga Rotary Club at the Kingaroy Information Centre. Photo: Laura Blackmore

LIVE-SAVING DEVICE: Senior Economic Development Officer at SBRC Craig Tunley with Kay Clarke and her husband Ralph who is the secretary of the Taabinga Rotary Club at the Kingaroy Information Centre. Photo: Laura Blackmore

WITH many visitors frequenting the Kingaroy Information, Arts and Heritage Precinct each day, a couple of concerned community members have taken steps to ensure it is a safer space.

Taabinga Rotary Club treasurer Ralph Clark and his wife Kay identified in August 2019 that there was a strong need for a portable defibrillator at the centre as the tourists who regularly use it were the most statistically vulnerable age group for heart problems.

Mr Clark said while heart problems could affect anyone of any age, vulnerabilities increased with age and timing in saving a life was critical.

“It is quite simple really,” said Mr Clark.

“The sooner assistance can be given to the person having a heart attack, the better the chances are of survival.”

The new defibrillator installed by the Taabinga Rotary Club located inside the Kingaroy Visitor Information centre. Photo: Laura Blackmore

As a member of his Rotary Club, Mr Clark was aware the Kingaroy Rotary Club had a project focused on portable defibrillators.

South Burnett Regional Council approved the approach to fund the ongoing costs of the defibrillator, enabling Mr and Mrs Clark to start actively sourcing funds to purchase a unit to be placed in the Kingaroy Visitor Information centre.

Despite having some setbacks through the process, the couple were able to source funds to purchase the portable defibrillator.

Funding assistance to purchase the portable defibrillator came from the Taabinga Rotary Club, Councillor Flesichfresser’s discretionary funding, Kingaroy Rotary Club and Mr and Mrs Clark’s personal finances.

If other businesses are seeking to purchase a portable defibrillator for their premises, they are encouraged to get a quote from the Kingaroy Rotary Club.