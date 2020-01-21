Menu
Murgon Magistrates Court.
Crime

COURT: 38 people facing charges today in Murgon

Madeline Grace
21st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
HERE is the full list of the 38 people facing 75 charges at the Murgon Magistrates Court today.

Adams, Paul Andrew

Anderson, Stephen Patrick

Anning, Alastair Wayne

Beggs, Cohen Jason

Blow, Tammy-Lea Laurel

Bond, Allan James

Burnett, Beau Wade

Burnett, Todd Wade

Burnett, Zane Rodney Anthony

Carlo, Arthur Robert Martin

Carlo, Denzel Eric Charles

Chant, Kevin Michiel Raymond

Combo, Eric

Davidson, Jamal

Falconer, Elizabeth Norah

Fisher, Roniquka Perry Leila

John Nicholas Gadd

Gavin, Chloe Diane

Gayton, Alyson Imelda

Georgetown, Danielle Diane

Gilbert, Elita Lyn

Gyemore, Ralph Kenneth

Hawkins, Daniel James

Head, Bianca Dawn

Hegarty, Matthew Ralph

Isaacs, Minnie Mertil

Jameson, David Phillip

Meneses, Maria Luisa

Murray, Kahdeem Keith Cody Glen

Osborne, Brendan James

Purcell, Daniel Raymond

Robbins, Twyla Tamika

Stafford, Marjorie Lee

Travers, Peter Michael

Watt, Nathan James

Wickerson, David Laurence

Wigg, Steven Graham

Wilkison, Tyler Jack

