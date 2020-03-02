Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kaydence Dawita Mills is believed to have been missing since 2017, according to extended family members. Police recently dug up the Chinchilla backyard of her mother Sinitta Dawita's house as part of a
Kaydence Dawita Mills is believed to have been missing since 2017, according to extended family members. Police recently dug up the Chinchilla backyard of her mother Sinitta Dawita's house as part of a "child protection" investigation – Photo Supplied Copyright Unknown
News

Court date set for alleged child murderers

Meg Gannon
2nd Mar 2020 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SINITTA Tammy Dawita, 28, and Tane Saul Desatge, 40, will be remanded in custody for the next three months after being charged for the alleged murder and torture of a Chinchilla toddler.

Police charged the pair this morning in relation to the disappearance of Kaydence Dawita Mills who has been missing since 2016.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop excused the pair's appearance for the initial mention in Dalby Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana asked for a court date to be set for June in order for a full brief of evidence to be provided.

Defence lawyer Clare Graham acted on behalf of Desatge and as town agent for David Burns Lawyers on behalf of Dawita.

Dawita and Desatge will remanded in custody until 9am on June 30 where a committal mention will be heard.

No application for bail was lodged.

More Stories

Show More
crimes dalby magistrates court kaydence dawita mills

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Taabinga State School trivia and bingo night

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Taabinga State School trivia and bingo night

        News Photos from the Taabinga State School Trivia and Bingo Extravaganza night.

        • 2nd Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        GALLERY: 100 years of saving lives

        premium_icon GALLERY: 100 years of saving lives

        News The Kingaroy Ambulance Committee has just celebrated 100 years.

        • 2nd Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        ‘It’s okay to fail’: Nanango MP on her road to success

        premium_icon ‘It’s okay to fail’: Nanango MP on her road to success

        Local Faces Ahead of International Women’s Day, we sat down with Nanango MP Deb...

        • 2nd Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        From AFL rookies to united club

        premium_icon From AFL rookies to united club

        AFL When the South Burnett Saints women’s AFL team formed in 2015 only one player had...