A total of 75 people will appear before Kingaroy District and Magistrates Court today. File Photo.
Crime

NAMED: All 61 people facing Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

Holly Cormack
17th Aug 2020 8:30 AM
EACH week, a number of people appear in court on a range of different charges and matters. Here is everyone listed to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates court today, Monday, August 17, 2020.

Kingaroy Magistrates Court

Atwell, Alex Trevor Kaylem

Aubrey, Frederick Joseph

Baldwin, Brandon Patrick

Bloye, Jye Anthony

Bond, Byron Fredrick Victor

Brandtner, Brenton Johanne

Brooker, Jason William

Chapman, Cyril Nicholas John

Chapman, William Wilfred Ferny

Clewley, Ayrton James

Day, Martin Wayne

Eunseo, Cho

Fewquandie, Carl Douglas Llewelly

Georgetown, Danielle Diane

Grace, Remy Anthony

Haddington, David Lee

Hankin, Nathan William

Harm, Mellisa Ann

Holton, Mark John

Hood, Michel John-Bruce

Jacobs, Charles Arthur, Mr

Jacobs, Irene Amanda Lee

Kapea, Tuhau Keipara

Kennedy, Riki James

Kenningale, Marcus Lee

Kerr, Jayde Ashlee

Kissell, Jake Leslie

Klazema, Berend

Kleidon, Jessie James

Little, Samuel Wayne

Magee, Amanda Joy Grace

Maling, Karen Elizabeth

Mccoombes, Jayden Alexander

Miller, Troy Keith

Monagle, Tayla Maddie

Murray, Rahab Trish

Offord, Arianna Antanina

O'Toole, Susan Louise

Owen, Sandra Jane

Patterson, John James

Peillon, Victor Colin

Perry, Jason Bruce

Potter, Shawn Anthony James

Rae, Rodney Shane

Salisbury, Allan John

Shepherd, Charles Walter David

Stevenson, Alexander

Stray, Peter Lloyd Gena

Strickland, Luke Tyson

Stuart, Ronald James

Swan, David William

Swan, Nicholas Wayne

Thompson, Aaron Matthew

Treveton, Rebekah Louisa-May

Usher, Jayden Alexander

Watkins, Dominic Paul

Weeks, Mitchell Francis Liam

Weier, Clinton Evan

Wessling, Beverley Lisa

Wilson, Michael Anthony

Zischke, Brendon Kevin

South Burnett

