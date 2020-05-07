COURT LIST: All the names appearing in court today

NAMES: There are four people appearing in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

NAMES: There are four people appearing in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

KINGAROY Magistrates Court is still operating, despite the coronavirus regulations causing major delays when it comes to alleged offenders’ court appearance dates.

The four people facing Kingaroy Magistrates Court today are as follows:



Nathan Troy Cobbo

Mr Oleg Rosk

Andrew Leonard R C M Vernon

Jay Lee Wadsworth

Courts and coronavirus

While Queensland Courts are open and hearing cases, Queensland Health is advising people to stay at home if they are feeling unwell or have been overseas in the past 14 days.

If you consider that this advice applies to you, please do not attend a court location.

For Magistrates Court matters, defendants are encouraged to make use of electronic pleas of guilty and adjournments, where available.

COP THIS: Police hand out hefty fines to virus rule breakers

FACING COURT: Five drug drivers caught behind the wheel

For more information contact the Kingaroy Magistrate via phone on 4164 0230 or email courthouse.kingaroy@justice.qld.gov.au.