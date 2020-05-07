COURT LIST: All the names appearing in court today
KINGAROY Magistrates Court is still operating, despite the coronavirus regulations causing major delays when it comes to alleged offenders’ court appearance dates.
The four people facing Kingaroy Magistrates Court today are as follows:
Nathan Troy Cobbo
Mr Oleg Rosk
Andrew Leonard R C M Vernon
Jay Lee Wadsworth
Courts and coronavirus
While Queensland Courts are open and hearing cases, Queensland Health is advising people to stay at home if they are feeling unwell or have been overseas in the past 14 days.
If you consider that this advice applies to you, please do not attend a court location.
For Magistrates Court matters, defendants are encouraged to make use of electronic pleas of guilty and adjournments, where available.
For more information contact the Kingaroy Magistrate via phone on 4164 0230 or email courthouse.kingaroy@justice.qld.gov.au.