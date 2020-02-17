COURT OUT: Search warrants and drug busts land five more in court

CRACK DOWN: Kingaroy Police have located five more residents alleged to be in the possession of drugs and/or drug utencils. Photo: John Gass.

CRACK DOWN: Kingaroy Police have located five more residents alleged to be in the possession of drugs and/or drug utencils. Photo: John Gass.

IN what has been a particularly busy year for drug busts to date, officers from the Kingaroy Police Station have managed to execute search warrants on five different homes around town in the last week alone, uncovering an array of drugs and drug utensils.

Senior Sergeant David Tierney from the Kingaroy Police station revealed the details of the five search warrants to the South Burnett Times.

“On Monday, February 10 at 3.30pm police executed a search warrant at an Alford St address and located drug utensils and a quantity of cannabis,” Sen-Sgt Tierney said.

“A 24-year-old Kingaroy woman will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court next Monday, February 24 for allegedly possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.”

Sergeant Tierney said a 34-year-old Kingaroy man will also appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court next Monday for allegedly possessing drug utensils.

“On Tuesday, February 11 at 8.30am police executed a search warrant at a River Rd address locating cannabis and drug utensils,” he said.

“A 27-year-old Kingaroy man is due to appear Kingaroy Magistrate Court on Monday, March 2 for allegedly possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.”

Police were also called to a disturbance on Saturday, February 15 at 9.10pm.

Sen-Sgt Tierney said Police located a 26-year-old Kingaroy man standing in the middle of Fitzroy St yelling obscenities.

“The man refused to stop the behaviour. The male was arrested and found to be in possession of drug utensils,” he said.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrate Court on Monday, March 9 charged with allegedly committing a public nuisance offence and possessing drug utensils.

Finally, police executed a search warrant at a Victoria St on Sunday, February 16 at 3.20pm and located drug utensils in a laundry.

A 30-year-old Kingaroy woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, March 2 charged with alleged possession of drug utensils.