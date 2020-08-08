Court rejects woman’s ‘rubbish’ claim for having knife

A woman has appeared in court for trying to bring a knife into Mackay Courthouse.

A WOMAN who tried to bring a knife into the Mackay courthouse claims she only used the "weapon" to cut fruit at home.

But courthouse security, who seized the item as Jordana Lee Dreghorn walked through the entry checkpoint at 2.10pm, told police she had said she used the knife for "work and self defence".

Prosecutor David Epstein told Mackay Magistrates Court when police questioned her "she said she declared the knife … giving her the impression that she was not committing an offence".

"She stated to police she uses the knife for cutting fruit," Mr Epstein said, adding the 31 year old denied she told security she used it for protection.

"If you use a knife for cutting fruit at home why would you bring it to the courthouse?" Magistrate Damien Dwyer queried.

"You know why the legislation's there, you bring a knife, I bring a bigger knife, someone brings a bigger knife, next one brings a gun, someone brings a bigger gun.

"You want to live like that. We see the results of that in America every day."

Dreghorn pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place on July 16 this year.

"Well she's a country girl, your honour, and that's how she'd do it at home … but she's here to plead guilty," duty solicitor Geoff Govey, of Taylor's Solicitors, said.

But Mr Dwyer did not buy into her justification.

"I mean that's your instruction Mr Govey, but it's rubbish," he said.

"Why would you have a knife on you when you only use it to cut fruit?"

Mr Govey said his client worked on a farm.

"Leave it on the farm," Mr Dwyer said.

"Well she should have," Mr Govey said.

"She declared the knife … it's an early plea."

Mr Dwyer rejected the claim.

"I simply don't accept that you use this knife for cutting fruit at home and then you put it in your purse and brought it to the courthouse," he said.

"I think on the balance of probabilities it's more likely what the security guard says … used for protection."

Dreghorn was fined $500 and a conviction was not recorded.

"You weapon is forfeited to the crown," Mr Dwyer said.