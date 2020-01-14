COURT: The 30 people facing 142 charges in Murgon
HERE is the full list of the 30 people facing 142 charges at the Murgon Magistrates Court this week.
Blackman, Lois Cynthia Rose
Chapman, Mykell Dean
Chapman, Nathan
Clampit, Ross William
Cobbo, Whardin Rakyce James
Costello, Daniel Leonard
Davidson, Jarrabah Charles
Doctor, Gordon Keith
Dunrobin, William Carl
Eisenmenger, Natalie Ann Magdalyn
Fisher-Mickelo, Kel-Leeann Marie
Gibson, Alicia Lyndal
Green, Wayne Robert
Hayden, Mark Anthony
Hollowood, Liam Francis
Lammonde, Charles Willmont
Lowther, William John
Mills, Nicky Lee
Mooney, Terry James
Nielsen, Mathew John
Perkins, Andrew Christopher
Price, Brett Daniel
Saltner, Harold Duane
Shepherd, Ethan George
Smith, Jakob Elliott
Smith, Kimberley Alice
Stanley, Caleb Warry Neil
Tanner, Colin James
Watt, Nathan James
Williams, Patrick Colin