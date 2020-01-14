Menu
COURT: The 30 people facing 142 charges in Murgon

Marguerite Cuddihy
14th Jan 2020 12:30 AM
HERE is the full list of the 30 people facing 142 charges at the Murgon Magistrates Court this week.

 

Blackman, Lois Cynthia Rose

Chapman, Mykell Dean

Chapman, Nathan

Clampit, Ross William

Cobbo, Whardin Rakyce James

Costello, Daniel Leonard

Davidson, Jarrabah Charles

Doctor, Gordon Keith

Dunrobin, William Carl

Eisenmenger, Natalie Ann Magdalyn

Fisher-Mickelo, Kel-Leeann Marie

Gibson, Alicia Lyndal

Green, Wayne Robert

Hayden, Mark Anthony

Hollowood, Liam Francis

Lammonde, Charles Willmont

Lowther, William John

Mills, Nicky Lee

Mooney, Terry James

Nielsen, Mathew John

Perkins, Andrew Christopher

Price, Brett Daniel

Saltner, Harold Duane

Shepherd, Ethan George

Smith, Jakob Elliott

Smith, Kimberley Alice

Stanley, Caleb Warry Neil

Tanner, Colin James

Watt, Nathan James

Williams, Patrick Colin

