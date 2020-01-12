Menu
COURT: The 42 people facing 183 charges

Marguerite Cuddihy
12th Jan 2020 12:30 AM
Here is the full list of the 42 people facing 183 charges at the Kingaroy Magistrates Court this week.

 

Baker, Thomas Edward

Barry, Toby Drew

Beaumont, Toni Lee

Behal, Ranvijay Singh

Bernardin, Jodie Louise

Brandtner, Brenton Johanne

Bryant, Anthony John

Cox, Patricia Anne

Cuthbert, Simone Elizabeth

Davidson, Tamara Yvonne

Dyball, Floyd Mark

Ferguson, John Douglas

Forbes, Mitchell Jon

Giffin, Christopher

Heal, Damien Mark

Hedges, Jason Robert

Hennessy, Tyson Jye

Hesketh, Paul Peter

Hinds, Michael William

Jeffery, Ashley Mark James

Jones, Corey

Kearney, Dillon

Lindley, James Edward

Malouf, Lawrence Lindsay

Marsay, Romi Elizabeth

Mickelo, Julie Anne

Millar, Kyle Anthony

Millard, Nicole Ellen

Saunders, Lysander Graham

Sellick, Joyce Ellen

Stevenson, Alexander

Stevenson, Andrew Geoffrey

Stolzenberg, Benjamin David

Thompson, Kayla Louise

Vale, Patrice Monica

Warren, Mark Ronald

Williams, Gary Thomas

Williams-Cook, Danielle Marea Candace

Willmot, Jimal David

Willmott, Braxton John

Wilson, Jacob Benjamin

Yesberg, Dean Patrick

South Burnett

