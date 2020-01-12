COURT: The 42 people facing 183 charges
Here is the full list of the 42 people facing 183 charges at the Kingaroy Magistrates Court this week.
Baker, Thomas Edward
Barry, Toby Drew
Beaumont, Toni Lee
Behal, Ranvijay Singh
Bernardin, Jodie Louise
Brandtner, Brenton Johanne
Bryant, Anthony John
Cox, Patricia Anne
Cuthbert, Simone Elizabeth
Davidson, Tamara Yvonne
Dyball, Floyd Mark
Ferguson, John Douglas
Forbes, Mitchell Jon
Giffin, Christopher
Heal, Damien Mark
Hedges, Jason Robert
Hennessy, Tyson Jye
Hesketh, Paul Peter
Hinds, Michael William
Jeffery, Ashley Mark James
Jones, Corey
Kearney, Dillon
Lindley, James Edward
Malouf, Lawrence Lindsay
Marsay, Romi Elizabeth
Mickelo, Julie Anne
Millar, Kyle Anthony
Millard, Nicole Ellen
Saunders, Lysander Graham
Sellick, Joyce Ellen
Stevenson, Alexander
Stevenson, Andrew Geoffrey
Stolzenberg, Benjamin David
Thompson, Kayla Louise
Vale, Patrice Monica
Warren, Mark Ronald
Williams, Gary Thomas
Williams-Cook, Danielle Marea Candace
Willmot, Jimal David
Willmott, Braxton John
Wilson, Jacob Benjamin
Yesberg, Dean Patrick