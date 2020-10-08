COURT: Woman punches mother in head, kicks door into police

A Cherbourg woman has been placed on a probation order after assaulting police and abusing members of her family. (Picture: File)

A 21-YEAR-old Cherbourg woman has been placed on probation after she went on a drunken rampage abusing family members, punching her mother and kicking a door into a police officer.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to ten charges at Cherbourg Magistrates Court that included possessing dangerous drugs, assaulting a police officer, three fail to appears, three public nuisance domestic violence offences, a wilful damage domestic violence offence and common assault domestic violence offence.

On March 17, 2020 at about 10.30pm police were called to Barber Street in Cherbourg where a large number of people were in the street including the defendant, who police observed was angry and verbally abusing nearby people.

Police gave the defendant seven warnings asking her to move on before she started yelling and swearing at people saying, ‘c-nts, f-cking dogs’ before challenging them to a fight.

Police continued to warn the defendant before approaching her, putting her under arrest and escorting her to the police car.

When putting her into the police car she kicked out a number of times, kicking out the door, forcing it into the chest of a police officer.

On July 10, 2020 police were again called to an address on Barber Street where they found the victim down the street waiting for police.

The victim who was the defendants mother told police her daughter had been abusing her after an earlier fight with another family member.

The victim tried to hide in her bedroom before the defendant followed her in and punched her in the face, pushing her to the ground.

The victim ran from the house and called police before the defendant smashed her phone.

When police arrived they observed the defendant in the front yard of the house yelling ‘dumb c-nt, I’m going to bash you dog I hope you drop dead’, before arresting the defendant.

The defendant failed to appear in court on three occasions.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Barry Stevens said due to the violent nature of the offences, he would suggest this be on the cusp of a term of imprisonment.

The defendants defence lawyer Bonny Bonnie Djordjevic said she would be submitting for a term of probation.

“These offences happened in context with a lot of stress, her aunt at home is not well and combining this with alcohol resulted in this behaviour,” Ms Djordjevic said.

“She is extremely remorseful, has apologised to her mum and has stayed away from alcohol since the incidents.

“She would like some support to help stay sober and is planning to go to Rockhampton to stay with her sister.

“Given her young age and timely plea my submission would be a probation order as she could do with some support to keep her off the alcohol.”



Magistrate Andrew Sinclair agreed with Ms Djordjevic and said these offences were caused by stress in her life.

“These are serious offences kicking a door into an officer, you are lucky no one was injured,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“I will place you on a nine month probation order to assist with staying away from alcohol.

“The reason I have chosen nine is because it’s often difficult to get much done in six months and it might take a little longer to successfully stop drinking alcohol.”



The defendant was placed on a nine month probation order and no convictions were recorded.