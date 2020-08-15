COVID-19: Updated condition of local hospitalised couple

A COVID-19 clinic has been set up at Byron Central Hospital.

A NORTH COAST couple who were hospitalised following contracting coronavirus from a known Sydney cluster are back home in isolation.

CEO of Northern NSW Local Health District Wayne Jones said they had been discharged into isolation, and are being supported by the Hospital in the Home team.

Of the couple who are aged in their 60s, the man was ventilated in Lismore Base Hospital ICU, while the other was in a stable condition on the ward in the hospital.

Physician lead doctor Dr Blake Eddington with emergency physicians Dr Davian Pereira, and Dr Clinton Davis at Byron Bay Hospital where they proceed training for ventilating a patient with COVID-19.

Mr Jones said no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in residents of the Northern NSW Local Health District since 25 July, and the total number of cases remains at 58.

They report that of the cases, only the two released from hospital are still requiring isolation, with all other cases considered no longer infectious.

It comes as the Clarence and Coffs area remain free of coronavirus, with local heatmaps showing a clean bill of health for the majority of the North Coast.

NSW Health has stopped the reporting on recovery numbers from June 24, as teams used to survey active cases were diverted into contact tracing to prevent community transmission.

From that point, active cases were considered not infection four weeks after the onset of their symptoms.

Mr Jones said that across the Northern NSW Local Health District more than 45,000 tests have now been done since the pandemic began.

"The rate of local residents coming forward for testing is currently higher than it has been in recent months, at more than 10 per every 1000 residents," he said.

"Last week we recorded the highest single day of testing to date, with 682 residents being tested in a single day.

"We are pleased to see so many people still presenting to the clinics in the region. This is an excellent result, and it shows that our local community are taking this very seriously. By continuing to come forward for testing, we will be able to quickly identify any new cases among our community, and improve the chances of stopping any spread of the virus."

Mr Jones said anyone directed to undertake a 14-day self-isolation period must stay in isolation for the full time, even if they test negative. Early testing may not detect an infection, and release from self-isolation based on a negative test could allow an infectious person to infect others in the community.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones outside Byron Central Hospital on Thursday, April 2. Mr Jones has announced new measures to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Most people who are infected and develop symptoms will do so within 14 days of exposure.

Testing clinics are open throughout the northern region and the full list can be found at: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/clinics.aspx