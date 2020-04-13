COVID-19 can’t spoil excitement for new Gympie business

The Keough family – Kennedi, Jodi, Bobbi-Tyla, Laine and Kodi-Laine are the new faces of the Kiah Park Horse Riding Camp.

CORONAVIRUS presents a big challenge for any new business trying to find its wings in 2020, but it can't spoil the enthusiasm of the new faces behind the Kiah Park Horse Riding Camp.

The Keough family - Laine and Jodi and their three kids Kennedi, Bobbi-Tyla and Kodi-Laine - have journeyed down from Julia Creek to become the new owners of the park, bringing with them a lifetime's worth of experience working on cattle stations and with horses.

"We've come to the greener country," Mrs Keough said of the family's exciting new era based out of their Beenham Valley Rd camp.

She said there was a "balance" of factors behind their decision to turn over a new leaf in the Gympie region.

"We want to create a rural lifestyle for our family because that's what we're used to having lived on cattle stations for most of our lives," she said.

"We found this opportunity and thought it was perfect because it combined that lifestyle with the opportunity to share that lifestyle with people from the city and towns everywhere.

"You're pretty lucky if you get to work and live as a family".

Kiah Park has established a strong following for offering 7-day horse riding camps for children during school holidays, shorter camps over long weekends day trips and trail rides.

Mrs Keough said the family wanted to maintain those staples and bring new ideas to the table including more horsemanship schools, day trips for families and even an alternative schoolies options for graduates wanting to "escape the hustle and bustle".

She said the business was abiding by all current coronavirus restrictions and using the time to expand on future plans for the park.

"We've got countless new and fresh ideas and we'll always have that vision," she said.

"We're a young family and we've got a very family friendly-oriented business, and we want to continue to offer the fun for the kids and their families."

Call (07) 5486 6166 for more information.