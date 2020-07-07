Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Staff at a magistrates court were sent scrambling this morning after a man told by a hospital to self-isolate appeared at court.
Staff at a magistrates court were sent scrambling this morning after a man told by a hospital to self-isolate appeared at court.
Crime

COVID-19 scare at courthouse

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
7th Jul 2020 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF at Richlands Magistrates Court were sent scrambling this morning after a man told by a hospital to self-isolate appeared at court.

The man allegedly told police prosecutors he was advised to self-isolate by medical professionals due to the threat of coronavirus.

He was moved to an isolated room at the courthouse.

The announcement led to frantic disinfecting of public areas at the Magistrates Court as police combed health records.

The man, who later returned to court wearing a face mask, adjourned his court matters to July 24.

Police checks confirmed there were no current isolation orders against the man.

Originally published as COVID-19 scare at local Brisbane courthouse

coronavirus court health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snake bite victim airlifted to safety

        premium_icon Snake bite victim airlifted to safety

        Breaking Reports of a snake bite inside a national park has left emergency crews scrambling to access the victim

        Murgon boy arrested after alleged bathroom blaze

        premium_icon Murgon boy arrested after alleged bathroom blaze

        Crime Police have arrested a young boy after he allegedly set a rest room on fire.

        Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

        premium_icon Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

        News A former bank will be converted into a seven-bedroom, two story accommodation...

        REVEALED: The project to secure water for our towns, farmers

        premium_icon REVEALED: The project to secure water for our towns, farmers

        Rural The long-awaited shortlist of promising infrastructure projects to meet local water...