Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath and Dr Jeannette Young, Chief Health Officer give an update on Covid-19 at Speakers Green, Parliament House. Picture: Brad Fleet
Health

COVID-19 ship off Mackay heading to Sunshine Coast

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
24th Apr 2021 9:38 AM | Updated: 4:15 PM
UPDATE 3.30PM: A ship that recorded a positive COVID-19 case on board is heading towards the Sunshine Coast.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young confirmed a seaman on the ship, which was off the Mackay coast on Saturday morning, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The vessel, the MV United Grace, had travelled from Japan and was making its way to Mooloolaba.

It is expected to arrive on the Sunshine Coast by Sunday afternoon.

From there, the patient will be taken by paramedics to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

INITIAL 9.30AM: A seaman on a ship sitting off the Mackay coast has tested positive to COVID-19.

There was one new positive case overnight and two historical cases recorded.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young revealed the new case during a press conference in Brisbane on Saturday morning.

The vessel, the MV United Grace, travelled from Japan and is now sitting off the Mackay coast.

Dr Young said there was no need for alarm

"Everyone on the vessel has been tested and one person is positive," she said.

"We've done that many times before."

Mackay Hospital and Health Service has recorded 21 COVID-19 cases - one case is active and 17 have recovered.

