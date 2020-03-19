Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CONFIRMED: A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the West Moreton region, which includes the Lockyer and Somerset regions as well as Ipswich.
CONFIRMED: A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the West Moreton region, which includes the Lockyer and Somerset regions as well as Ipswich.
Health

COVID-19: Third case confirmed in West Moreton region

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Mar 2020 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed a third person in the region is being treated for Coronavirus.

It comes as the state's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises from 78 to 94.

The patient is being managed by the West Moreton Public Health Unit, which covers most of the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions as well as Ipswich.

READ MORE: Two coronavirus cases confirmed in region

READ MORE: Gatton doctors' surgery responds to coronavirus rumours

READ MORE: COVID-19 to change Lockyer grocery store opening hours

The patient is among 16 new cases confirmed in Queensland.

Queensland Health has not yet confirmed the age and gender of the new patient nor which hospitals the three West Moreton Public Health Unit patients are being managed in.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health queensland health west moreton west moreton health
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council receives $1.2M to fix flood- damaged roads

        premium_icon Council receives $1.2M to fix flood- damaged roads

        Council News Councillor explains why they waited for funding to fix roads after heavy rain.

        • 19th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Woman wins big after ‘accidentally’ entering comp

        premium_icon Woman wins big after ‘accidentally’ entering comp

        Rural SHE originally travelled to the Murgon Show to help her friend manage horses.

        • 19th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Nanango High smashing glass ceilings over breakfast

        premium_icon Nanango High smashing glass ceilings over breakfast

        News Nanango State High School sent three students along to an inspirational breakfast...

        • 19th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Council: What you need to know about COVID-19

        Council: What you need to know about COVID-19

        Council News Health advice, council elections, public gatherings, schools and when to...

        • 19th Mar 2020 9:11 AM