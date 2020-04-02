Coronavirus fears spark national park closures

Walking the Coastal Track at Noosa National Park is banned from Friday, April 3.

NOOSA National Park will be closed from Friday, April 3 until further notice to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The closure includes the "high use visitor locations" of Laguna Lookout, the Noosa Coastal Walking Track and day use areas.

The summit track up Mount Coolum and Cooloola Recreation Area including Teewah Beach and Double Island Point are also affected by the closures which were announced by the State Government today.

"We ask that people do not attempt to visit any closed areas of national parks, State Forests or recreation areas, unless authorised, for their own safety and protection, and that of their community.

"Compliance with the closure will be monitored and penalties may apply for noncompliance," a statement from the Department of Environment and Science said.

What's affected:

Noosa National Park

Laguna Lookout

Mount Coolum

Cooloola Recreation Area

Teewah Beach

Double Island Point

The closure will be immediately implemented in identified extreme COVID public risk areas, and progressively implemented in identified high COVID public risk areas subject to risk assessments.

The affected areas include high use picnic and day use areas, toilet and shower facilities, lookouts, swimming holes, mountain bike and walking tracks and trails, and four-wheel drive beach areas in National Parks, State Forests and recreation areas managed by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

The closures apply to all users including commercial tour operations.

This follows the closure of all camping areas and visitor centres across Queensland which came into effect on March 26.

FULL LIST OF CLOSURES

Beerburrum East State Forest

Coochin creek

Beerwah State Forest

Glass House Mountains Lookout

Bribie Island Recreation Area

Bribie Island Recreation Area including Main Beach, Ocean Beach and lagoons

Cooloola Recreation Area

Cooloola Recreation Area including Teewah Beach and Double Island Point

Crows Nest National Park

Day use area

Danbulla National Park and State Forest

Tinaroo all day use areas

Kondalilla National Park

Day use area and rockpools walk

Main Range National Park

The Crest day use area

Mapleton Falls National Park

Lookout

Mount Coolum National Park

Summit Track

Noosa National Park

Laguna Lookout

Noosa day use area

Noosa Coastal Walking Track (higher risk sections)

Springbrook National Park

Gwongorella

Natural Bridge

Purlingbrook Falls

Tamborine National Park

Cedar Creek Falls section