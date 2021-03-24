COVID-19 vaccinations kick off in South Burnett region

It’s the beginning of the end for the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia, as vaccinations rollout across the country, and starting this week, the South Burnett.

The first vaccinations took place at Bunya Pines Family Practice on Monday March 22.

Practice manager Glen Dolzan said the clinic has the capacity to vaccinate about 400 people per week.

The first vials of AstraZeneca arrived in Kingaroy last Friday as part of the Phase 1b vaccination rollout.

With Dr Robyn Ogle receiving the first vaccine in the South Burnett, followed by the rest of the staff, Mr Dolzan said about 34 residents have had the jab so far, with another 84 scheduled for today (March 24).

The jab will be administered by Dr Robyn Ogle, Dr Anthony Pass, Dr Helena Joshi, and Bunya Pines newest doctor, Dr Tahir Shah.

Mr Dolzan said Bunya Pines put in an expression of interest to the government to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine back in February.

“They advised us at the beginning of March that we would be the first in the rollout. They’re staggering the rollout of the general practices over the next four weeks,” Mr Dolzan said.

“We’ve got week one, Taabinga is week two and there are other surgeries elsewhere that will be week three and week four.

“This will go on for at least 12 weeks and then they’ll roll on to stage 2a, where the pharmacies and the other general practices will get vaccines.”

While the road to acquiring the vaccine can be a rocky one, Mr Dolzan said Bunya Pines was willing to put in the extra work to keep the community safe.

“Our thought process was to get it done. Get the community vaccinated and the sooner we get vaccinated, the sooner we can move on and start going back to a bit of normality.”

All smiles at Bunya Pines Family Practice as COVID-19 vaccinations kick off. Photo/Dr Robyn Ogle.

People currently eligible to receive the vaccine include:

People 70 years and over

Health care workers, including aged and disability care

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people 55 years and older

Adults living with a specified medical condition

Adults living with a significant disability requiring frequent assistance with activities of daily living

People with a disability or age-related condition and attend centre-based services

Critical and high-risk workers including defence, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing

Household contacts of quarantine and border workers

As well as other eligible individuals including:

Carers of people in 1a and 1b

Carers of children with specified underlying medical conditions

Disability and aged care support volunteers

Bunya Pines will also be vaccinating about 800 Swickers employees under the Phase 1b rollout.

Check if you are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine HERE.