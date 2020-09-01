Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

COVID back up plan for ex-barrister’s fraud trial

by Grace Mason
1st Sep 2020 10:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A "RESERVE" hearing date has been set for the fraud trial of a Melbourne-based former Cairns barrister amid concerns COVID-19 may derail the listing.

Anthony George Mirotsos, 45, (right) is due to go on trial in October, three years after he was charged with almost 50 fraud related offences. The charges are linked to a Smithfield company, Koolmoon Developments, he co-chaired.

Police allege he appropriated about $360,000 for his own use and lied about the amount of equity he had in the company. Cairns District Court Judge Dean Morzone confirmed a back-up date for the trial on Monday, setting it down for February 22 next year in front of the Chief Judge.

Anthony Mirotsos previously worked as a barrister in Cairns and was the former president of the Cairns Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Marc McCormack
Anthony Mirotsos previously worked as a barrister in Cairns and was the former president of the Cairns Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Marc McCormack


Queensland currently has its border closed to Victoria due to the state's COVID-19 outbreak.

The trial was originally set to begin in February this year, but was delayed after Mr Mirotsos's barrister and solicitor withdrew from the case.

Originally published as COVID back up plan put in place for ex-barrister's fraud trial

More Stories

barrister crime fraud fraud trial queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘WHY WE RIDE’: Cyclists raise money for cancer research

        Premium Content ‘WHY WE RIDE’: Cyclists raise money for cancer research

        Cycling & MTB EACH of the 13 cyclists are taking on the 400km ride across the South Burnett for their own reason, but all are united to raise as much money for cancer research as...

        Kingaroy man sentenced to community service for servo assault

        Premium Content Kingaroy man sentenced to community service for servo...

        News CAMERON Johnson faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court today after assaulting a ‘good...

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Politics Help shape the future of our state with our quick-and-easy survey

        NAMED: 32 people appearing in Murgon court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 32 people appearing in Murgon court today

        Crime HERE is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Murgon Magistrates...