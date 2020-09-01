Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Prisoners display a banner that reads COVID FTS (F**k That S**t). Picture: 7 News
Prisoners display a banner that reads COVID FTS (F**k That S**t). Picture: 7 News
News

‘COVID F**k That S**t’: Wild riots at Arthur Gorrie

by Elise Williams,
1st Sep 2020 12:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics have been called to the Arthur Gorrie correctional facility again this morning after another fire started inside the prison.

It follows three fires inside prison grounds yesterday, as prisoners, who are under strict Stage 4 lockdown, continue to riot.

The remnants of one of the fires started by rioting prisoners at Arthur Gorrie jail. Picture: 7 News
The remnants of one of the fires started by rioting prisoners at Arthur Gorrie jail. Picture: 7 News


It's understood the police riot squad is on scene.

Footage shows parts of the jail have been trashed while a banner that reads COVID FTS (f**k that s**t) is being displayed from the side of a building.

Buildings have been trashed during the riots. Picture: 7 News
Buildings have been trashed during the riots. Picture: 7 News


Two fires broke out at Arthur Gorrie Jail on Monday night following another blaze earlier in the day.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said crews were called to an indoor fire and an outdoor fire at the prison just before 10pm after responding to a similar about 10.30am.

Massive riots are under way inside Arthur Gorrie jail. Picture: 7 News
Massive riots are under way inside Arthur Gorrie jail. Picture: 7 News


Five prisoners were treated for minor smoke inhalation on Monday.

The remand centre houses more than 1000 prisoners and is currently on Stage 4 restrictions which means an entire lockdown.

The Queensland Ambulance Service is part of the response to a fire at Arthur Gorrie.
The Queensland Ambulance Service is part of the response to a fire at Arthur Gorrie.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the jail and officers from Brisbane jail were also asked to provide help.

Originally published as 'COVID F**k That S**t': Wild riots break out at Arthur Gorrie

More Stories

arthur gorrie correctional centre crime editors picks lockdown riot

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘WHY WE RIDE’: Cyclists raise money for cancer research

        Premium Content ‘WHY WE RIDE’: Cyclists raise money for cancer research

        Cycling & MTB EACH of the 13 cyclists are taking on the 400km ride across the South Burnett for their own reason, but all are united to raise as much money for cancer research as...

        Kingaroy man sentenced to community service for servo assault

        Premium Content Kingaroy man sentenced to community service for servo...

        News CAMERON Johnson faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court today after assaulting a ‘good...

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Politics Help shape the future of our state with our quick-and-easy survey

        NAMED: 32 people appearing in Murgon court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 32 people appearing in Murgon court today

        Crime HERE is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Murgon Magistrates...