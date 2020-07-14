Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A doctor appeared in court for a drink driving offence.
A doctor appeared in court for a drink driving offence.
News

Covid GP busted drink driving after crashing to avoid roo

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN HER line of work she helps save lives, but her actions put the lives of herself and others at risk.

Niki Elise Springett, a doctor from New South Wales, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count each of driving under the influence of liquor and driving without due care and attention.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court, police were called to a single-vehicle crash at Kolonga at 8.30pm on July 9.

Yesterday, the court heard witnesses were overtaken on the highway by Springett who was travelling at speed.

Sgt Klaassen told the court Springett returned a positive roadside breath test, and later returned a reading of 0.245.

Springett told police she had swerved to miss a kangaroo before crashing her car.

Springett's lawyer Matthew Messenger told the court his client was a GP who had been working in Rockhampton to assist during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Springett was on her way to Brisbane to see her daughter.

Mr Messenger said no one was injured during the crash and it was extraordinary to see someone who save lives to come before the court for such conduct.

"She's profoundly embarrassed to be here today, she's a person who is normally responsible," he said.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney described the offence as a "very serious example of drink driving".

"Your conduct shows an incredible lack of judgment," he said.

Mr Moloney took into account Springett's plea came at an early opportunity.

Springett was fined $1800 and was disqualified from holding a licence for 16 months.

A conviction was recorded.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Firefighters on scene at large blaze near Nanango

        premium_icon Firefighters on scene at large blaze near Nanango

        News RESIDENTS asked to close windows and doors as QFES fight 10 acre blaze near D’Aguilar Highway.

        Man hospitalised after alleged king hit in Kingaroy

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after alleged king hit in Kingaroy

        News A man has been transported to hospital after he was allegedly assaulted.

        WARNING: Deadly dog virus active in South Burnett

        premium_icon WARNING: Deadly dog virus active in South Burnett

        News THE death rate of the highly contagious virus may be as high as 91% if left...

        Saints too good for inexperienced Swans as season kicks off

        premium_icon Saints too good for inexperienced Swans as season kicks off

        AFL It was a scrappy affair between the Dalby Swans and the South Burnett Saints on...