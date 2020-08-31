Menu
BANNED: Visitors to hospitals and aged care facilities in the South Burnett will be turned away unless they meet strict criteria, with masks mandatory for all visitors.
Health

COVID restrictions tighten at South Burnett hospitals

Dominic Elsome
31st Aug 2020 11:30 AM
WITH new restrictions having come into effect at 8am today, tough new rules on visitors at hospitals and nursing homes have been implemented.

Visitors will be banned from South Burnett hospitals, except in limited circumstances.

A Darling Downs Health spokeswoman confirmed the restrictions were in place for all DDHHS facilities in the South Burnett.

“We understand this is hard, and visitors play an important role in our patients’ journey,” the spokeswoman said.

“To protect our most vulnerable, these are the necessary steps we must take.”

Visits will only be allowed if you are:

  • The parents, guardians or carers of a patient under the age of 18
  • Providing end-of-life support
  • A partner and/or support person/s for a patient admitted for care related to their pregnancy.

All other visitor must receive approval from the hospital.

“We suggest you check with the hospital before you visit as each hospital can make decisions on visiting based on emergency or other compassionate grounds (for example if the visitor is providing disability support),” the spokesperson said.

Visitors will also be banned from aged care facilities, with only persons providing an essential purpose allowed to enter, or those visiting for end of life care.

Resident will also only be allowed to leave facilities to receive health care, attend a funeral or for an emergency or compassionate reason.

All visitors will be required to wear masks at both hospitals and aged care facilities.

Visitors are also urged to stay away if they are feeling any COVID-like symptoms.

“If you’re feeling unwell, please don’t visit our hospitals. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, it’s really important you get tested, and stay home until you have a negative test result and no longer have symptoms,” the spokesperson said.

You can find your closest COVID-19 testing location on the Queensland Health website here.

