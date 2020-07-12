COVID: Urgent warning for Queenslanders who visited NSW pub

This coronavirus article is unlocked and free to read in the interest of community health and safety.

THE Queensland Government has issued a public health alert urging Queenslanders who visited NSW's Crossroads Hotel between July 3 to July 10 inclusive, to get COVID-19 tested and isolate immediately.

The busy Crossroads Hotel, located in the South Western Sydney suburb of Casula, is the hub for multiple COVID-19 cases.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the outbreak was concerning and he encouraged Queenslanders to respond appropriately.

"Any Queenslanders who have been to the Crossroads Hotel from July 3 to July 10 inclusive should get COVID-19 tested as soon as possible and then immediately self-isolate," Mr Miles said.

"The hotel is a busy stopover for many travellers, so it is very likely that there are a number of Queenslanders who have been there during this period."

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said NSW Health had set up a pop-up clinic in South Western Sydney where hundreds had been tested already.

"We have seen cases increase exponentially in the greater-Melbourne area and now there is a growing cluster in South West Sydney. Critically, we have also seen community transmission rapidly grow within just a few weeks," said Dr Young.

"It is important to remember that we are all in this together. The onus remains on our community to remember that the pandemic is far from over. We need to rapidly respond to outbreaks like this by testing and self-isolating."

There are testing facilities right across the state including GPs, fever clinics and pop up clinics.

To find your nearest location, visit the Queensland Health website.

