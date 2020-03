TWO PEOPLE STABLE: The car and cow crash happened on Chinchilla Wondai Rd at 8.14pm on Saturday.. PICTURE: ZOE PHILLIPS

TWO people were taken to hospital after an incident with a cow and a car on Saturday night.

The two stable patients were able to get out of the vehicle before QAS paramedics arrived.

The crash occurred on the Chinchilla Wondai Rd at 8.14pm on Saturday.

Both patients were transported in a stable condition to Kingaroy Hospital.