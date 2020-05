The car hit the cow near Cushnie on Friday night. Photo: Zizi Averill

THREE people were taken to hospital last night after their car hit a cow at Cushnie.

The car collided with the cow on Reillys Road and Renkes Road at 6.10pm on Friday.

The patients were stable as they were transported by Queensland Amulance Service paramedics to Kingaroy Hospital.