Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
kids playing with puzzle, education concept
kids playing with puzzle, education concept
Parenting

Childcare worker sues for $830,00+

Vanessa Jarrett
15th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone childcare worker is suing national company Goodstart Early Learning for an injury sustained while on the job.

VAJ Byrne and Co Lawyers Gladstone has filed the lawsuit on behalf of Paula Masters, 49, to the Rockhampton Supreme Court.

The court documents do not state where the childcare centre was located and VAJ Byrne and Co Lawyers declined to comment, however Ms Masters is registered to a Calliope address.

Ms Masters was employed as an early learning educator with the company.

The incident occurred on April 24, 2017 when Ms Masters was lifting a toddler onto the change table station.

The court claim details as a result of this, Ms Masters suffered a lower back injury and a disc protrusion which required surgery.

Ms Masters claims she has a 11 per cent impairment of whole person function.

She is suing for a total of $835,351.73.

No defence has yet been filed.

goodstart early learning goodstart early learning centre rockhampton supreme court tmbcourtclaims workplace injuries workplace injury claims
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Star magician dead aged 81

    Star magician dead aged 81
    • 15th Jan 2021 6:17 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man sneaks opioids into watch house, injects self and others

        Premium Content Man sneaks opioids into watch house, injects self and others

        Crime After noticing suspicious activity among inmates, police charged a Cherbourg man with injecting drugs into a fellow inmate while in custody.

        Police investigating string of break-ins, thefts in Burnett

        Premium Content Police investigating string of break-ins, thefts in Burnett

        Crime Burnett police have charged one man and are continuing to investigate a number of...

        Helicopter inspections to kick off across Burnett region

        Premium Content Helicopter inspections to kick off across Burnett region

        Information Powerlink Queensland will be commencing helicopter inspections in coming months to...

        Murgon police investigating fires at skate park, business

        Premium Content Murgon police investigating fires at skate park, business

        Crime Murgon police are investigating two separate fires deliberately lit in earlier this...