RACQ CQ Rescue airlifted a 23-year-old Gracemere man from a single-vehicle rollover at Lotus Creek yesterday afternoon. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
News

CQ man airlifted to hospital after vehicle rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
4th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
A CENTRAL Queensland man was airlifted to hospital yesterday after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled at a small town in the Isaac Region.

At 4.18pm, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Marlborough Sarina Rd, Lotus Creek.

Three men were treated at the scene, including a 23-year-old Gracemere man who suffered a head injury and back pain.

RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter service was called to attend.

The Gracemere man was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The other two men were transported by paramedics to Mackay Base Hospital in stable condition with no obvious injuries.

