Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CQUniversity Vice Chancellor and President Nick Klomp, federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, Chancellor John Abbott and Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin opening the trades training centre at the Gladstone Marina Campus.
CQUniversity Vice Chancellor and President Nick Klomp, federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, Chancellor John Abbott and Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin opening the trades training centre at the Gladstone Marina Campus.
News

CQUniversity offers free vocational courses

Mel Frykberg
12th May 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROSPECTIVE students thinking about studying and upskilling now have a great opportunity to enrol in several free or subsidised vocational skill sets, short courses and postgraduate offerings at CQUniversity.

The offerings are now available to prospective students thanks to new Federal and State Government funding initiatives aimed at supporting Australians who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Free offerings include short courses in business communication, society, health and psychology, and VET skill sets in community care, food service, health support, medication assistance and mentoring and supervision.

Postgraduate students can also apply to study heavily subsidised graduate certificates in information systems, information technology, and mental health nursing.

"The courses available at CQUniversity will help people to upskill and re-skill in key areas and high-demand disciplines such as health and community and IT," CQUniversity vice chancellor and president, Professor Nick Klomp said.

cquniveristy cquniversity mackay campus education professor nick klomp study study queensland university study
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blackbutt man allegedly threatened cops with machete and bow

        premium_icon Blackbutt man allegedly threatened cops with machete and bow

        News Court details the moment police are forced to issue a taser after a Blackbutt man draws a weapon in shocking body cam footage.

        GALLERY: Historic sporting photos of the South Burnett

        premium_icon GALLERY: Historic sporting photos of the South Burnett

        Sport FLASHBACK: Photos capturing sport played in the Burnett during the past century.

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        51,000 Queenslanders back to work by weekend

        premium_icon 51,000 Queenslanders back to work by weekend

        News 51,000 back to work by weekend as COVID-19 restrictions ease