Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A recreational fisher in Hervey Bay has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay restitution after admitting to interfering with commercial crab pots and illegally selling mud crabs
A recreational fisher in Hervey Bay has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay restitution after admitting to interfering with commercial crab pots and illegally selling mud crabs
Crime

Crab pot pincher gets nipped with $5000 fine

Glen Porteous
22nd Mar 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECREATIONAL fisher in Hervey Bay has been fined $5000 and ordered to pay restitution after admitting to interfering with commercial crab pots and illegally selling mud crabs.

The man was caught after Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers began investigating reports of people interfering with commercial crab apparatus in March 2019.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said officers intercepted the man's boat on the Mary River and found five mud crabs on board.

"The man admitted they were unlawfully taken from five commercial crab pots. An investigation revealed that commercial crab pots possessed by the man were removed from the Mary River unlawfully," Mr Furner said.

The Maryborough Magistrates Court also ordered the man to pay $560 in restitution to the commercial fisher for the loss of his catch and pots.

crab pots crab pot theft fishing maritime crime maritime fine
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

        premium_icon COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

        News FOUR more people in the Toowoomba region have tested positive to COVID-19.

        BUY LOCAL: Terrified beauty businesses are hurting

        BUY LOCAL: Terrified beauty businesses are hurting

        News Businesses are feeling the effects of COVID-19 but how you can help?

        UPDATE & PHOTOS: The first fatality on our roads for 2020

        premium_icon UPDATE & PHOTOS: The first fatality on our roads for 2020

        News Authorities say it could be several weeks to months before we have answers.

        How this Kilkivan student is a step closer to his NBA dream

        premium_icon How this Kilkivan student is a step closer to his NBA dream

        News “I had to work hard as a player, have different skills in a range of areas such as...