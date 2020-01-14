Crash mystery: How grieving sister knew something was wrong

A YOUNG boy will never get to know the type of man his dad was after the Bowen father died in a crash last month.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident, but believe Joel Neilsen may have been in the wreckage for as long as a month after the fatal crash.

The 35-year-old's car was found under the Jack Phillips Bridge on Peter Delemonthe Rd in Bowen on January 8.

Joel Nielsen. Picture: Facebook/ Cali Golledge.

They believe an accident occurred anytime between December 10 last year, when Mr Neilsen was last seen, and January 7.

Mr Nielsen was last seen by his parents Kate and Wayne, who said they thought their son "seemed in a good state of mind" when they were last together.

Cali Golledge told The Courier-Mail her brother was a "loyal and fun loving person," and "the life of the party" who "lived life to the fullest."

Mrs Golledge said her 12-year-old nephew would never get the chance to fully understand what an amazing dad he had.

"His young son Zach will unfortunately miss out on knowing the genuine man his dad was."

Mrs Golledge said she became concerned about her brother when he did not return home to his much loved pets.

"He doted on his fur babies, Taza and Chase," Mrs Golledge said. "They were his life. It was what triggered alarm bells to me that he had been away from them for so long."

She said talking about her brother in past tense was one of the most difficult things she had ever had to do, but Mrs Golledge vowed to keep her brother's memory alive.

Joel with his sister Cali. Picture: Supplied, Facebook/ Cali Golledge.

"Joel will be eternally missed and never forgotten by his family and friends," she said.

"He was such a loyal person who would put anyone else before him."

Police continue their investigation to determine the cause and time of the horror crash that claimed Mr Nielsen's life.

Investigators urge anyone with information, or anyone who spotted a black old-style Nissan Navara travelling around the Bogie area between December 10, 2019 and January 7, 2020, to contact Policelink on 131444 and quote this reference number: QP2000049766