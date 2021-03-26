Crash reveals drugs, gun, $15K cash in Burnett man’s bum bag

After he crashed his car on the Bunya Highway, police were shocked to find drugs, a hand gun and $15,000 cash in Corbin Shane Schafferius’ bum bag. File Photo.

After veering off the road while high on meth, police were shocked to find drugs, a hand gun and $15,000 cash tucked away in Corbin Shane Schafferius’ bum bag.

Appearing before Murgon Magistrates Court, Schafferius, 30, pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of a drugs, possessing a dangerous drug namely methamphetamine, the unlawful possession of a category H weapon, possessing ammunition, and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under the drug misuse act.

Reading from the sentencing statements, Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said on October 31 2020, Schafferius drove along the Bunya Highway while under the influence of methamphetamine, before he crashed the car.

“You’ve caused yourself some injuries and also caused significant damage to your car,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“It’s just dumb luck that you didn’t run into someone else.”

Magistrate Sinclair said police later located Schafferius at a BP service station, where they found a loaded .22 calibre handgun, seven rounds of ammunition, drugs and $15,000 in his bum bag.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said he was not opposed to probation for the criminal offences, however submitted to the court the possession of a loaded handgun should warrant a term of suspended imprisonment.

Defence lawyer Patrick Quinn said unlike many who appear before the court, his client had already commenced drug rehabilitation prior to stepping into the courthouse.

“He’s a person who has used drugs since she was 16 years of age, using cannabis and more frequently methamphetamine,” Mr Quinn said.

“This has been a huge wakeup call for him and he‘s very lucky to have the support of his parents, who assisted him to get support from his GP.”

With respect to the possession of the handgun, Mr Quinn said probation would be appropriate given his clients lack of history.

“He is still a relatively young man. He comes before the court with a number of entries on his history and your honour will see he has responded to probation in the past,” he said.

In relation to weapons act charge and possession of suspected property, Schafferius was sentenced to six months imprisonment, which was suspended immediately for a period of 18 months.

“I think I need to place a great deal of importance on denouncing that sort of conduct and to deter other people from associating with weapons,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“I can see absolutely no purpose why something, which is only designed to kill people, should be something that people with drug addictions are permitted to take into the community.”

For all other offences, he was placed on probation for a period of 18 months and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver‘s license for six months.

“The use of methamphetamine is highly prevalent and is responsible for the vast majority of crime, along with alcohol,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“And it leads pretty normal people, such as yourself, with good careers and good prospects to do some pretty awful things.

“In this case, I have a highly drug affected person driving a ute at high speed with a loaded gun and $15,000 in his possession that he can‘t account for.”

Convictions were recorded for all offences.