Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Apple Tree Creek's Rhonda Kay was killed in a crash at Tiaro on July 16.
Apple Tree Creek's Rhonda Kay was killed in a crash at Tiaro on July 16.
News

CRASH TRIBUTE: ‘Grandma is the brightest star in sky’

Carlie Walker
8th Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE son of a woman killed in a horror crash at Tiaro has described the impact her death has had on her family.

Rhonda Kay, 58, died while being transported to hospital after the crash on July 16.

The 26-year-old man charged over the fatal crash had his case briefly mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The victim's son, Tim Kay, was in court, along with his father, Phillip on Wednesday.

Phillip was seriously injured in the crash that claimed his wife's life.

 

A woman was killed in a fatal crash at Tiaro.
A woman was killed in a fatal crash at Tiaro.

The couple owned Wide Bay Laser Skirmish at Apple Tree Creek.

Rhonda was well known across the region and her loss had been felt throughout the community, Tim said.

He also said his mum was big on caring for mental health and always looked after people.

"Mum was a lovely person," he said.

"She was a strong person, she always had your back."

Rhonda adored her grandchildren, Tim said.

"She loved reading for them and cooking with the girls.

"We told the girls when they look up to the sky, 'grandma is the brightest star in the sky'."

More Stories

editors picks fccourt fccrash fctribute tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tax cuts for Queenslanders in time for Christmas

        Premium Content Tax cuts for Queenslanders in time for Christmas

        News In an early Christmas gift most Aussie workers will be likely to get some extra cash in their pay packet. There’s just a few hurdles that need to be cleared first.

        • 8th Oct 2020 4:56 AM
        SHOCKING: Burnett punters lose millions on pokies in July

        Premium Content SHOCKING: Burnett punters lose millions on pokies in July

        Health FIGURES reveal punters’ losses at the pokies have skyrocketed in the South Burnett...

        REVEALED: Water bombers to protect the Burnett this summer

        Premium Content REVEALED: Water bombers to protect the Burnett this summer

        Environment WITH a number of serious fires having already sparked in the Burnett, Queensland...

        Bail granted for man accused of beating woman unconscious

        Premium Content Bail granted for man accused of beating woman unconscious

        News AFTER spending 173 days behind bars, a Burnett man has been released on bail after...