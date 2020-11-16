Menu
Crash ignites car fire on Bribie Island Bridge
News

Crash turns Bribie bridge into inferno zone

by Nathan Edwards
16th Nov 2020 2:37 PM
Bribie Island Bridge has turned into an inferno zone this afternoon, following a two-car crash in the middle of the bridge.

Initial reports indicate a large amount of fuel was spilt from one of the cars, causing a fire that could be seen from several kilometres away.

The cars caught fire after impact, with fuel spilling on to the road. Picture: 9 News/Twitter
The cars caught fire after impact, with fuel spilling on to the road. Picture: 9 News/Twitter


Emergency services, including police, paramedics and fire & emergency crews arrived on scene just before 12.30pm.

A QFES spokesman confirmed that at least one car caught on fire as a result of the crash, with "a large amount of fuel" being leaked from the vehicle.

A two-car crash has closed Bribie Island Bridge. At least one car caught fire after impact. Picture: 7 News/Twitter
A two-car crash has closed Bribie Island Bridge. At least one car caught fire after impact. Picture: 7 News/Twitter


Three people were being treated by ambulance crews, but were reported to be in stable conditions.

The resulting crash and fire has brought the two-lane bridge to a standstill, with locals and commuters taking to social media.

"We're waiting for traffic, it's virtually a car park" one commenter said.

Bribie Island Bridge was closed in both directions. Picture: 7 News
Bribie Island Bridge was closed in both directions. Picture: 7 News


"All traffic getting turned away from bridge on Bribie side" another posted.

The fire was reportedly put out just before 1pm.

Bribie Island Bridge has turned into an inferno zone this afternoon, following a two car crash in the middle of the bridge causing a large fire. Source: Facebook
Bribie Island Bridge has turned into an inferno zone this afternoon, following a two car crash in the middle of the bridge causing a large fire. Source: Facebook

 

Originally published as Crash turns Bribie bridge into inferno zone

