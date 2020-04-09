Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: A driver needed to be transported to Toowoomba Hospital after rolling his car off the road.
TRAFFIC CRASH: A driver needed to be transported to Toowoomba Hospital after rolling his car off the road.
News

Crash victim airlifted after serious Maranoa rollover

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
9th Apr 2020 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER has been airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital on a LifeFlight helicopter after his car rolled off the Warrego Hwy.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said at 6.21am this morning, a male driver in a single traffic crash rolled off the road 20km east of Mitchell, heading towards Amby.

“The man was transported to Mitchell airport, where he was flown out on a LifeFlight helicopter to Toowoomba hospital where he arrived at 11.30am,” she said.

The driver is said to be in a stable condition.

More to come...

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Murgon man arrested after dramatic police pursuit

        premium_icon UPDATE: Murgon man arrested after dramatic police pursuit

        Crime Police were forced to fire their weapons when a Murgon man allegedly drove towards officers, narrowly missing them.

        No celebrations despite victory over coal mine

        premium_icon No celebrations despite victory over coal mine

        News ‘We worry we might have to fight this again some day.’

        Little athletes rewarded for big year

        premium_icon Little athletes rewarded for big year

        Athletics Despite the Nanango Little Athletics club having to do their presentation online, a...

        ‘We are all in this together’: Year 12 students in limbo

        premium_icon ‘We are all in this together’: Year 12 students in limbo

        Education Vice-captain said it’s a challenging time for students, and urges peers to stay...